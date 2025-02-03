



On February 3, 2025, during a session of the Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi, the Leader of the Opposition, made significant allegations regarding India's territorial disputes with China. He asserted that "the Prime Minister has denied it, but the Army has contradicted him," claiming that China is occupying 4,000 square kilometers of Indian territory.





This statement was made in the context of a broader critique of the government's handling of national security and economic policies, particularly the 'Make in India' initiative, which he argued has failed to bolster domestic production capabilities.





Gandhi emphasized that the presence of Chinese troops within Indian territory is a direct consequence of this failure. He stated, “The reason China is sitting inside this country is because ‘Make in India’ has failed,” linking India's reliance on Chinese imports to national security risks. He warned that in the event of a conflict with China, India would be dependent on Chinese-made components for its military operations, including electric motors and batteries.





His remarks prompted a sharp response from the ruling party, with Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju accusing Gandhi of spreading false narratives. The Lok Sabha Speaker, Om Birla, also intervened, requesting evidence to support Gandhi's claims.





In addition to his comments on territorial issues, Gandhi criticized India's economic policies, stating that while mobile phones may be assembled in India, most components are sourced from China. He argued that this dependency effectively means India is "paying a tax to China" each time these products are purchased.





