



Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL) has assured the Indian Air Force (IAF) that it will soon begin delivering the Light Combat Aircraft (LCA) Tejas, as the technical difficulties have been resolved. This announcement follows reports of concerns raised by IAF chief A P Singh regarding delays in the delivery of TEJAS.





Air Chief Marshal Amar Preet Singh expressed his displeasure with the delay in delivery of Tejas aircraft. In a video, he stated that he was promised 11 TEJAS MK-1As would be ready by February, but none were. He also questioned whether a change in software alone was sufficient to designate an aircraft as MK-1A.





HAL Chairman and Managing Director D K Sunil addressed these concerns at the Aero India 2025 event, stating that the delays were not due to "laziness on part of the industry" but rather due to technical issues that have now been sorted out. He acknowledged the Air Chief's concerns and assured that meetings have been conducted at various levels to address the matter.





D K Sunil also said that HAL has promised to have all the structures ready and that multiple meetings have been held at different levels. Once the engines are available, the aircraft will start rolling out. According to HAL, the US major’s failure to deliver the engines is the main reason for HAL not being able to start the production of the home grown combat aircraft for the Indian Air Force. HAL aims to supply 180 TEJAS MK-1A by 2031-32.





The company is aiming to deliver 11 TEJAS MK-1A aircraft by the end of the year, with three already manufactured and having flown at the Aero India event. Despite initial engine delivery setbacks, HAL is utilising reserve engines from the previous TEJAS MK series.





According to D K Sunil, the first engine is expected to arrive by March, with the US supplier promising 12 engines this year. HAL has also increased its production capabilities to manufacture 24 TEJAS MK-1A aircraft annually and plans to supply 180 aircraft by 2031-32. The current order for 83 TEJAS MK-1As is expected to be completed in three and a half years, and a new contract for an additional 97 units is anticipated to be finalized by the end of 2025.





PTI







