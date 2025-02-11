



GE Aerospace has signed a five-year Performance-Based Logistics (PBL) contract with the Indian Air Force (IAF) to provide comprehensive sustainment for the T700-GE-701D engines that power the IAF's fleet of AH-64E-I Apache helicopters. The contract ensures the availability and operational readiness of the Apache fleet.





Under the terms of the contract, GE Aerospace will handle the Maintenance, Repair, and Overhaul (MRO) of the T700 engines and flight line parts to ensure engine availability for the Indian Air Force. The PBL solution is designed to streamline engine sustainment operations, improve turnaround times, and enhance the availability and operational readiness of the Apache fleet.





GE Aerospace's Vice President and General Manager, Asia Pacific, Defence & Systems, Youngje Kim, stated that the contract underscores their commitment to delivering reliable and innovative sustainment solutions for critical defence platforms, demonstrating their focus on supporting the Indian Air Force's operational needs and mission readiness by ensuring the T700 engines are maintained at the highest level of performance.





The T700/CT7 family of turboshaft and turboprop engines powers 15 types of military and civilian helicopters and fixed-wing aircraft, serving over 130 customers in over 50 countries. More than 25,000 T700/CT7 engines have been delivered, accumulating approximately 130 million total flight hours in harsh environments, including combat conditions in Iraq and Afghanistan. The T700 engine is a proven design with advanced technological updates and is known for being powerful, fully modular, and affordable.





PTI







