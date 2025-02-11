



India's Advanced Medium Combat Aircraft (AMCA), a fifth-generation stealth, multirole combat aircraft, is currently under development for the Indian Air Force and the Indian Navy. At Aero India 2025 in Bangalore, a full-scale engineering demonstrator of the AMCA design was displayed.





The AMCA is being designed by the Aeronautical Development Agency (ADA). The design phase for India's Advanced Medium Combat Aircraft (AMCA) program spanned five years, from December 2019 to June 2024. A preliminary design review was finished in November 2020, and the critical design review was completed in December 2023, and in March 2024, the project received approval for prototype development from the Cabinet Committee on Security (CCS).





According to FlightGlobal , the design of the fighter's diverterless supersonic intake has been completed and validated. The formal developmental effort is planned to last 10 years, with the first aircraft delivery expected in 2036, and a total of five prototypes are to be built. The aircraft will be powered by two GE Aerospace F414 INS-6 engines.





The AMCA will have fifth-generation artificial intelligence (AI) technologies, including an AI-powered electronic pilot, net-centric Warfare Systems, integrated vehicle health management, and an internal weapon bay. It will combine a stealth air frame, internal carriage for weapons, DSI air intake with serpentine duct, an ergonomically designed smart cockpit with advanced integrated avionics, an integrated sensor suite, advanced sensors with data fusion, decision aids, and an electronic pilot for enhanced autonomy. The aircraft is expected to fly at a max speed of Mach 1.8, with a service ceiling of 55,000ft.





The AMCA fighter will have a weapons payload of 1,500kg internally and 6,500kg externally. It will be compatible with weapons produced indigenously by India, such as the Astra beyond visual range air-to-air missile, TARA 250 glide bomb, and Smart Anti-Airfield Weapon.





The first prototype is expected in three years, with the first flight one to one and a half years after that, likely in late 2028. Mass production is planned to start by 2035. The Indian Air Force plans to acquire 120 AMCA fighters.





The CCS approved the project with financial support of 1,580 crores (approximately $180 million), including ₹550 Crores in funding from the Indian Air Force. A Special Purpose Vehicle (SPV) consisting of ADA, Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL), and a private company is being formed for the development and production of AMCA.











