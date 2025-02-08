



The Ministry of Defence, on February 08, 2025, signed a contract with Bharat Electronics Limited in New Delhi for procurement of 28 EON-51 systems for 11 New Generation Offshore Patrol Vessels and three Cadet Training Ships for the Indian Navy at a total cost of ₹642.17 crore, including taxes under Buy (Indian-IDDM) category.





EON-51 is an Electro Optical Fire Control System which provides search, detection and classification of targets using Electro Optical and Thermal Imagers devices.





The scheme will generate employment over a period of three years and encourage active participation of various Indian industries including MSMEs, thus significantly contributing to the Government’s efforts to achieve 'Atmanirbharta' in defence.





PIB







