



Nurlan Yermekbayev, the Secretary-General of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO), has arrived in India for his first official visit from February 4 to February 7, 2025.





This visit marks a significant moment for both Yermekbayev and India, as it strengthens diplomatic ties and cooperation within the SCO framework.





During his stay, Yermekbayev is scheduled to meet with India's External Affairs Minister, S. Jaishankar, and the Minister of State for External Affairs.





These discussions are expected to focus on enhancing multilateral cooperation among SCO member states, addressing regional security issues, and promoting economic collaboration.





The SCO, which includes key countries such as China, Russia, India, and Pakistan, plays a crucial role in regional stability and economic development. Yermekbayev's visit underscores India's active engagement in the organization since it became a full member in 2017.





ANI







