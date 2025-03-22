



The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) of India addressed the topic of invitations to an Iftar dinner hosted by the Pakistan High Commission on March 20, 2025, marking Pakistan's National Day.





MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal stated that invitations are contingent upon the current state of relations between India and Pakistan, emphasizing that "Nimantran toh rishton pe nirbhar karta hai" (invitations depend on relationships).





During a weekly briefing, Jaiswal reiterated India's long-standing concerns regarding Pakistan's support for cross-border terrorism, labelling it as the primary obstacle to peace and security in the region. He remarked, "The world clearly knows that the real issue is Pakistan's active promotion and sponsorship of cross-border terrorism".





This statement follows a pattern of criticism from India towards Pakistan regarding its role in fostering terrorism, which has been a significant point of contention between the two nations.





The Iftar event was attended by various dignitaries, including former Union Minister Mani Shankar Aiyar, who faced criticism from Indian political circles for his participation.





The MEA's comments come amid ongoing diplomatic strains, with no Indian officials attending the event for the second consecutive year.





Jaiswal also referred to a previous MEA statement concerning Jammu and Kashmir, urging media representatives to consult it for further context on India's position regarding this sensitive issue.





Prime Minister Narendra Modi had recently expressed in a podcast that his attempts to foster peace with Pakistan were met with hostility and betrayal, underscoring the challenges in bilateral relations.





