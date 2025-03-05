



In a devastating terrorist attack, at least 11 people were killed and 32 others injured when rebels targeted the Bannu Cantonment in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Pakistan.





The assault involved two explosives-laden vehicles being rammed into the perimeter of the military installation, causing significant destruction and chaos.





The attack occurred during the evening, coinciding with the time when many would be breaking their fast during Ramadan. Following the initial blasts, additional rebels attempted to infiltrate the cantonment but were thwarted by security forces, who neutralized several attackers in the ensuing gun battle.





The explosions resulted in substantial damage to nearby buildings, including the collapse of roofs and walls, which exacerbated the casualties.





Among the deceased were children and women, highlighting the tragic impact on civilians. The rebel group Jaish Al-Fursan, affiliated with the Pakistani Taliban, claimed responsibility for the attack, marking it as part of a series of militant strikes since Ramadan began.





The incident underscores the ongoing security challenges faced by Pakistan, particularly in regions like Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, where terrorist groups remain active.





ANI







