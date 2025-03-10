



The Indian High Commissioner to Mauritius Anurag Srivastava has expressed optimism about significant agreements and announcements on maritime security during Prime Minister Narendra Modi's upcoming visit to the island nation. This visit, scheduled for March 11-12, 2025, marks the first by Prime Minister Modi since 2015 and is seen as a crucial moment for strengthening bilateral ties, particularly in the maritime domain.





India and Mauritius have a long-standing relationship rooted in shared history and culture, with India being a key development partner for Mauritius. The visit coincides with Mauritius's National Day celebrations, where Prime Minister Modi will be the Chief Guest, further highlighting the special bond between the two nations.





In terms of maritime security, India has been actively supporting Mauritius by providing defence and maritime capabilities, including ships and fast interceptor craft.





The expected agreements aim to enhance this cooperation further, possibly through the sharing of white-shipping information and other technical collaborations. This would not only bolster Mauritius's maritime domain awareness but also contribute to regional security in the Indian Ocean, a region increasingly important due to geopolitical dynamics involving other major powers like China.





The agreements are part of India's broader Vision SAGAR initiative, which emphasizes security and growth for all in the region. This vision was first articulated by Prime Minister Modi during his 2015 visit to Mauritius.





The upcoming visit is expected to build on this foundation, reinforcing India's commitment to maritime security and cooperation in the Indian Ocean. Additionally, the visit will include discussions on other areas such as trade, economic development, and combating financial crimes, further solidifying the strategic partnership between India and Mauritius.





ANI







