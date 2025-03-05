



Chinese scientists have made a significant breakthrough in the field of quantum computing with the unveiling of Zuchongzhi-3, a superconducting quantum computer prototype.





This innovative device features 105 readable qubits and 182 couplers, marking a substantial advancement in China's quantum computing capabilities. Zuchongzhi-3 is capable of processing quantum random circuit sampling (RCS) tasks at a speed that is quadrillion times faster than the world's most powerful supercomputer and 1 million times faster than Google's Sycamore processor, according to a study published in Physical Review Letters.





RCS has become a key benchmark for evaluating quantum computers, as it tests their ability to generate complex quantum circuit outputs that are difficult for classical computers to simulate.





This benchmark is crucial for demonstrating quantum supremacy, where quantum systems outperform classical ones. The achievement by Zuchongzhi-3 surpasses Google's latest results by six orders of magnitude, positioning China at the forefront of quantum computing advancements.





The development of Zuchongzhi-3 was made possible through the optimization of the processor's fabrication and wiring configuration. Researchers believe that this breakthrough not only advances quantum computing but also lays the groundwork for a future where quantum processors play a vital role in tackling complex real-world challenges.





The long-term vision for this project includes reducing error rates to create a fault-tolerant general quantum computer, which could transform information processing and have significant impacts on fields like national security, artificial intelligence, biology, and pharmaceutical production.





In 2019, Google's Sycamore processor set a benchmark by completing an RCS task in 200 seconds, a feat that would have taken about 10,000 years on a classical supercomputer.





However, Zuchongzhi-3's performance represents a significant leap forward, further widening the gap between classical and quantum computing capabilities.





This achievement highlights the intense competition between Google and China's Zuchongzhi research teams in the pursuit of building the world's most powerful quantum computer.





