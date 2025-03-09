



The Chief of Army Staff, General Upendra Dwivedi, recently praised the Agniveer scheme, stating that it has proven to be a great success for the Indian Army. He emphasized that the scheme is attracting the "crème de la crème" of young talent, who are eager to learn and deliver effectively in their roles.





General Dwivedi highlighted the high motivation and capability of these recruits, noting that they are performing well in their duties.





The Agniveer scheme, introduced in June 2022, recruits young individuals for a four-year tenure in the armed forces, with 25% of them being retained for permanent service after completing their initial term.





The Army is considering adjustments to the scheme, such as increasing the recruitment age from 21 to 23 and potentially raising the retention rate from 25% to 50% by December 2026.





Despite these positive assessments, the scheme has faced criticism from some quarters, with concerns about its impact on national security and the retention of skilled personnel.





Agencies







