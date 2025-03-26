



India's defence sector has marked a significant achievement in the financial year 2023-24, with domestic production reaching a record ₹1.27 lakh crore. This represents a remarkable 174% increase since 2014-15, driven largely by the government's 'Make in India' initiative aimed at boosting local manufacturing capabilities. Concurrently, defence exports surged to ₹21,083 crore, reflecting a 30-fold increase over the past decade, solidifying India's position as an emerging global defence manufacturing hub.





Historically reliant on foreign arms suppliers, India has transformed into a notable exporter of defence equipment to over 100 countries. Key products include advanced systems such as BrahMos missiles, Akash air defence systems, and various naval vessels.





This transformation is attributed to strategic policy reforms, increased private sector participation, and focused indigenisation efforts through initiatives like iDEX (Innovations for Defence Excellence) and SAMARTHYA, which emphasize cutting-edge technologies including artificial intelligence and cyber warfare.





Noteworthy milestones in indigenous production include:





Over 14,000 items indigenised under the 'SRIJAN' portal.

More than 3,000 components listed for mandatory domestic manufacturing.

Among the platforms listed while hailing domestic defence production were the Dhanush Artillery Gun System, Advanced Towed Artillery Gun System (ATAGS), Main Battle Tank (MBT) Arjun, Light Specialist Vehicles, High Mobility Vehicles, Light Combat Aircraft (LCA) TEJAS, Advanced Light Helicopter (ALH), Light Utility Helicopter (LUH), Akash Missile System, Weapon Locating Radar, 3D Tactical Control Radar, and Software Defined Radio (SDR).





In a recent move to bolster self-reliance further, the Cabinet Committee on Security approved the procurement of 307 Advanced Towed Artillery Gun Systems (ATAGS), enhancing the Army's capabilities with superior range and precision targeting.





In a press release, the MoD credited initiatives like Make in India, Innovations for Defence Excellence (iDEX), and Acing Development of Innovative Technologies with iDEX (ADITI), with increased defence production and exports. It said that while previously India had 65-70 per cent import dependency, 65 per cent of defence equipment is now manufactured domestically.





Looking ahead, the Indian government has set an ambitious target of achieving ₹3 lakh crore in annual defence production and ₹50,000 crore in exports by 2028-29. To meet these goals, strategies include expanding private-sector partnerships and enhancing research and development through initiatives like the Defence Innovation Organisation (DIO).





India's defence boom is not only a strategic victory but also an economic catalyst that generates jobs and attracts foreign direct investment. With sustained policy support, India aims to position itself among the world's top five defence producers in the near future.





Agencies







