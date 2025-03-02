



Prime Minister Narendra Modi has highlighted India's emergence as the "new factory of the world" and a "land of infinite innovations." Addressing a media event, PM Modi emphasised that India is now manufacturing a wide range of products, from semiconductors to aircraft carriers, which has garnered significant global attention.





The country's transformation into a major automobile producer and exporter, alongside significant advancements in electronics manufacturing, has been particularly noteworthy. This growth is attributed to years of systematic policy decisions and hard work, transforming India from being merely a workforce to a "world-force" in the global economy.





PM Modi also underscored India's increasing role in the global supply chain, noting that the country is not only supplying products worldwide but also becoming a trusted and reliable partner. The "Vocal for Local" campaign has been instrumental in promoting Indian products globally, with items like turmeric, coffee, millets, and Ayush products gaining international recognition.





Furthermore, India's innovative capabilities are being recognised through affordable and adaptable solutions, such as the Unified Payments Interface (UPI) and vaccines developed during the COVID-19 pandemic.





The Prime Minister highlighted India's leadership in various sectors, including defence, space, and emerging technologies like artificial intelligence. He emphasised that India is moving forward with the resolve to become a developed nation in the next 25 years, driven by its innovative prowess and global partnerships.





The "Make in India" initiative has played a crucial role in fostering this growth by enhancing manufacturing infrastructure and promoting entrepreneurship.





India's emergence as a global manufacturing hub reflects its evolving status as a key player in the international economy.





