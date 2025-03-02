



Low-cost drones and unmanned aerial weapons have emerged as pivotal elements in modern warfare, fundamentally altering the dynamics of conflict. According to Lt Gen Dhiraj Seth, Southern Army Commander, these technologies have proven to be strategic force multipliers, particularly evident in the ongoing Russia-Ukraine war.





The conflict has highlighted the effectiveness of low-cost drones, such as the Iranian Shahed drones employed by Russia and the Turkish Bayraktar-TB2 drones utilised by Ukraine, in executing precise strikes against high-value targets.





This has led to a striking asymmetric cost equation where a $500 drone can destroy a $10 million tank, illustrating the cost-effectiveness of drone warfare as a tool of attrition with ratios reaching as high as 20,000:1.





The lessons drawn from Ukraine extend beyond traditional air defence strategies. The war has demonstrated that effective air defence is no longer solely reliant on advanced fighter jets or missile systems but increasingly on integrating robust counter-drone measures.





This includes electronic warfare capabilities, kinetic interceptors, and directed energy weapons designed to neutralise drone threats before they can inflict damage on critical assets. Lt Gen Seth emphasized that the ongoing conflict serves as a textbook case for modern air defence operations, showcasing how adaptive strategies can counter technologically superior adversaries.





Moreover, the rapid proliferation of affordable drone technology has democratized access to aerial capabilities for various military actors, including non-state entities.





This trend has led to an evolution in military doctrines towards more decentralized and networked forms of warfare. The persistent presence of drones not only enhances surveillance and reconnaissance capabilities but also exerts psychological pressure on enemy forces and civilian populations.





As militaries worldwide adapt to these changes, there is a pressing need for international cooperation to manage production costs and share knowledge regarding drone technologies.





Future warfare will demand a fully integrated air defence architecture, where Army, Air Force, and Naval assets operate in real-time coordination.





The Indian Air Force's IACCS (Integrated Air Command and Control System) is already a step in the right direction, providing seamless connectivity across radars and missile systems. The integration with Akashteer is already underway.





The integration of low-cost drones into military operations requires tailored approaches that reflect specific threat environments and operational needs while adhering to ethical standards in the use of autonomous systems. Ultimately, the rise of low-cost drones signifies a transformative shift in military strategies, compelling armed forces to rethink their operational frameworks in an era defined by rapid technological advancements and evolving battlefield dynamics.





