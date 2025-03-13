



The Indian Navy has marked a significant milestone in its efforts to enhance its blue water capabilities with the keel laying ceremony of the second Fleet Support Ship (FSS) at Larsen & Toubro (L&T) Shipyard in Kattupalli, Tamil Nadu.





This ceremony underscores the Navy's strategic push towards self-reliance and indigenous shipbuilding, aligning with the government's initiatives of Atmanirbhar Bharat, Make in India, and Make for the World.





In August 2023, the Indian Navy signed a contract with Hindustan Shipyard Limited (HSL) for the acquisition of five FSS, with HSL subcontracting the construction of two vessels to L&T to leverage its shipbuilding capacity and meet delivery timelines.





The ships, with a displacement of over 40,000 tons, are designed to replenish fleet ships at sea with fuel, water, ammunition, and stores, thereby extending the Navy's operational reach and mobility.





On induction, these vessels will significantly bolster the Navy's blue water capabilities, enabling prolonged maritime operations without the need for frequent harbour returns.





Beyond their primary role, the FSS will also serve in humanitarian aid and disaster relief (HADR) operations, equipped to evacuate personnel and deliver relief materials swiftly during emergencies.





The project's indigenous design and reliance on locally sourced equipment will boost the Indian shipbuilding industry, aligning with national self-reliance goals.





The first FSS is scheduled for delivery in mid-2027, with subsequent vessels to follow at intervals of about ten months. The keel laying ceremony for the second ship was attended by Vice Admiral Rajaram Swaminathan and other senior officials from the Indian Navy, HSL, and L&T.





