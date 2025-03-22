Mahrang Baloch addressing the Baloch people during a protest rally in Quetta





On March 20, 2025, a Baloch activist reported that Pakistani security forces opened fire on protesters in Quetta, resulting in the death of one individual.





The protest was organised by the Baloch Yakjehti Committee (BYC) outside the University of Balochistan, where demonstrators gathered to condemn the enforced disappearances of several Baloch individuals, including a prominent leader, Bebarg Baloch.





Dr. Mahrang Baloch, a key figure in the movement, led the protest and highlighted the ongoing violence and oppression faced by the Baloch people at the hands of state forces.





Witnesses claimed that security personnel responded to the peaceful gathering with gunfire, leading to chaos and panic among protesters. Reports indicate that this incident is part of a broader pattern of unrest in Balochistan, where citizens have been increasingly vocal against alleged human rights violations, including enforced disappearances and extrajudicial killings.





Activists have accused the Pakistani government of using excessive force to suppress dissent, further fuelling tensions in the region.





The situation remains volatile as protests continue across various cities in Balochistan, with demonstrators demanding justice and accountability from the authorities.





The BYC has vowed to persist in their activism until their demands are met and has called on international human rights organizations to intervene in what they describe as a systematic campaign against the Baloch populace.





ANI







