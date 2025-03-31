



China has escalated its military presence in the South China Sea by deploying two long-range H-6 bombers near the Scarborough Shoal, a highly contested atoll claimed by both China and the Philippines. Satellite images from Maxar Technologies captured the aircraft east of the shoal earlier this week.





The deployment was not publicly announced by China and coincided with U.S. Defence Secretary Pete Hegseth’s visit to the Philippines, where he reaffirmed the U.S.’s commitment to its mutual defence treaty with Manila. Hegseth emphasised that China's actions necessitate deterrence in the region.





The Scarborough Shoal, located within the Philippines’ exclusive economic zone, has been a flashpoint in Sino-Philippine relations since China seized de facto control of the area in 2012.





Chinese coast guard vessels have frequently clashed with Philippine fishermen, and Beijing has used its controversial "nine-dash line" to assert sovereignty. An international tribunal ruled in 2016 that China's claims had no legal basis, but Beijing rejected the ruling.





The H-6 bomber, based on a Soviet-era design but modernised with advanced weaponry and flight systems, is central to China’s long-range strike capabilities. Some variants can carry nuclear-tipped ballistic missiles.





Analysts suggest this deployment sends a dual message: asserting China's military sophistication and showcasing its long-range strike capability as a counterbalance to U.S. forces in the region.





This move is part of China's broader strategy to strengthen its military presence in the South China Sea. The Southern Theatre Command, which oversees operations in this area, has conducted similar drills involving H-6 bombers around Taiwan and Scarborough Shoal in recent years.





Agencies







