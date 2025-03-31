



In a significant boost to India's defence manufacturing sector, the Government of Maharashtra has signed an agreement with Tembo Defence Products Private Limited, a subsidiary of Tembo Global Industries Limited, during the World Economic Forum in Davos.





This partnership involves an investment of ₹1,000 crore (₹10 billion) aimed at enhancing defence production capabilities in Maharashtra. The initiative is projected to create 300 new jobs and establish the state as a major hub for defence manufacturing.





Sanjay J. Patel, Managing Director of Tembo Global Industries, highlighted the importance of this collaboration, emphasizing its role in bolstering India's defence infrastructure, generating employment, and advancing technological innovation.





He noted that Tembo Defence Products’ participation in global forums like Davos underscores its growing recognition and commitment to providing cutting-edge solutions for national security.





Tembo Global Industries, established in 2010, specializes in manufacturing and trading metal components for various industrial applications, including pipe support systems and fire sprinkler installations.





The company has diversified into defence manufacturing and solar energy in recent years. It also maintains a strong export presence as a 2-Star Export House and has ventured into EPC contracting for infrastructure projects.





Agencies







