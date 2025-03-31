

An employee of the Ammunition Factory Khadki (AFK) in Pune was arrested for stealing 22 military-grade cartridges used in 9mm pistols.

The arrest occurred on Friday evening following specific intelligence inputs received by the Intelligence Bureau (IB). The suspect, employed in the small arms section since 2016, was apprehended outside the factory premises, and the stolen cartridges were recovered from his scooter seat.





AFK is one of the country’s oldest and primary ammunition factories for small arms, supplying the armed forces, paramilitary forces, and state police, including Maharashtra. The factory has appointed the Defence Security Corps (DSC) of the Indian Army, with about 500 personnel deployed for security duties. Despite this, such incidents continue to occur, AFK officials stated.





However, a senior DSC officer said, "This was a joint operation with security agencies following specific intelligence about the employee. Our personnel assisted in the operation, leading to his arrest outside the factory in time."





Regarding the security arrangements, the officer added, "We have implemented stringent measures, including personnel stationed across sections, hundreds of CCTV cameras, body scanners, and other security checks for both permanent and contractual employees at entry and exit points. We will further strengthen security on the premises."





This incident highlights security lapses at AFK, despite stringent measures such as CCTV surveillance, body scanners, and checks at entry and exit points.





Authorities are investigating whether the theft is linked to anti-national organizations or private buyers.





The accused has not cooperated during interrogation, raising concerns about possible past thefts or accomplices. He has been remanded into police custody until April 2 for further investigation.





