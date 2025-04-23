According to the TV reports, this is the photo of the terrorists, who are involved in the Pahalgam terror attack. As per PTI, the terrorists used code name "Moosa, Yunus and Asif."

The attack occurred in Baisaran meadow, a scenic area approximately 7 km from the resort town of Pahalgam, popular among tourists for its natural beauty and serene environment.





According to survivors, six foreign terrorists dressed in Army's fatigue uniform targeted their victims based on religion. The assailants reportedly asked individuals to identify themselves by name and recite Islamic verses before opening fire at point-blank range.





The attack occurred around 1:30 pm as tourists relaxed in the picturesque meadow, surrounded by snow-capped mountains and pine forests. Despite a strong security presence in the region, including multiple checkpoints and armed patrols, the attackers managed to breach defences and unleash chaos in what should have been a peaceful tourist haven.





Meanwhile, security forces have carried out a major manhunt, combing the area to track down the terrorists responsible.





These are marked cowards are marked men, Indian agents will track them and eliminate these terrorists wherever they are hiding.





Agencies











