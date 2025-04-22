



Prime Minister Narendra Modi departed for Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, on April 22, 2025, for a two-day state visit at the invitation of Crown Prince and Prime Minister Mohammed bin Salman. This marks Modi's third visit to Saudi Arabia, following earlier visits in 2016 and 2019, and his first visit to the historic city of Jeddah, which is significant as it is the commercial capital of Saudi Arabia and gateway to Islam’s holiest sites.





Modi’s visit symbolises a deepening of India-Saudi relations beyond traditional diplomacy, emphasising strategic, economic, and cultural ties.





During his visit, Modi is set to participate in the second meeting of the India-Saudi Strategic Partnership Council (SPC), co-chaired by him and Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman. The SPC, established in 2019, institutionalises cooperation across political, security, economic, and cultural domains.





The meeting aims to review progress and explore new areas of collaboration, including green hydrogen, critical minerals, defence manufacturing, and digital infrastructure. This reflects the growing global significance of the partnership, with both nations being major economies and influential members of the G20 and Global South.





Defence cooperation has notably advanced, moving from goodwill gestures to substantive engagements such as joint military exercises and defence contracts, including a $225 million artillery shell deal signed in 2024.





Modi’s visit is also expected to strengthen economic ties and discuss the long-pending India-Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) Free Trade Agreement, which would enhance trade and lobar mobility between India and Gulf countries, including Saudi Arabia.





Modi highlighted the strategic depth and momentum in India-Saudi relations, noting shared interests in promoting regional peace, prosperity, security, and stability.





He referred to Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman as his "brother" and expressed eagerness to engage with the vibrant Indian diaspora in Saudi Arabia, which serves as a living bridge between the two nations. As part of the visit, Modi plans to visit a factory employing Indian workers and interact with them, underscoring the importance of the Indian community in Saudi Arabia.





The visit also provides a platform to discuss key regional and global issues, including the West Asia situation, the Israel-Palestine conflict, and maritime security threats posed by Houthi attacks. The cooperation between India and Saudi Arabia has been exemplified recently by their joint efforts during India’s evacuation operation in Sudan, highlighting the practical and strategic depth of their partnership.





In a special gesture, the Royal Saudi Air Force fighter jets escorted Modi’s plane into Saudi airspace, symbolising the warmth and significance of the bilateral relationship. Modi’s visit reinforces India’s strategic priorities in West Asia and signals a commitment to a long-term, multifaceted partnership with Saudi Arabia.





