



Union Home Minister Amit Shah recently visited the Border Outpost 'Vinay' near the International Border in the Hiranagar sector of Kathua district.





During his visit, he announced that the government is implementing an electronic surveillance system to enhance border security.





This system will enable immediate responses to any threats from across the border. Additionally, technology will be utilized to detect and dismantle underground cross-border tunnels, a tactic often used by terrorists to infiltrate into Jammu and Kashmir.





Minister Shah praised the Border Security Force (BSF) for their dedication and resilience in safeguarding the nation's borders under challenging conditions. He highlighted the BSF's role in past conflicts with Pakistan, noting that their contributions were comparable to those of the army.





Shah emphasized that the BSF's efforts are crucial in maintaining national security, particularly in extreme weather conditions where they remain vigilant 24/7.





The electronic surveillance system is designed to improve border security by providing real-time monitoring and enhancing accessibility. This technological advancement will play a significant role in thwarting terrorist infiltration attempts and ensuring the safety of the country's borders.





