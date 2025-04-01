



Defence PSU Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL) reported a provisional revenue of ₹30,400 crore for the financial year ending March 31, 2025, which is a slight increase from ₹30,381 crore in the previous year. This growth occurred despite challenges such as delays in deliveries of the Light Combat Aircraft (LCA) and Advanced Light Helicopter (ALH), primarily caused by engine availability issues and an accident that led to the grounding of the ALH fleet.





HAL's Chairman and Managing Director, D K Sunil, noted that while TEJAS deliveries were hindered by engine shortages, accelerated deliveries of other products helped maintain revenue levels.





The company has significantly improved its order book, which now stands at ₹1.84 lakh crore, up from ₹94,129 crore at the beginning of the year. This increase in orders includes new manufacturing contracts worth ₹1.02 lakh crore and Repair & Overhaul contracts valued at ₹17,500 crore.





In a notable development, HAL secured a contract with the Ministry of Defence for 156 Light Combat Helicopters (LCH) Prachand, valued at ₹62,777 crore. This is the largest procurement by the Ministry from HAL to date. Additionally, HAL has expanded its production capabilities by establishing new production lines for both the TEJAS and Hindustan Turbo Trainer (HTT)-40 aircraft.





HAL also achieved 'Maharatna' status during this financial year, a prestigious designation awarded to top-performing Central Public Sector Enterprises in India. Looking ahead to FY 2025-26, HAL anticipates stronger performance due to stabilizing supply chain issues and an expanded order book.





PTI







