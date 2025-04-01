



India and the United States have commenced the fourth edition of the bilateral tri-service military exercise, Tiger Triumph, on April 1, 2025. This 13-day exercise, held on India's eastern seaboard, focuses on enhancing interoperability for Humanitarian Assistance and Disaster Relief (HADR) operations and developing Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) to establish a Combined Coordination Centre (CCC) for seamless coordination during crises.





The exercise involves significant participation from both nations. India is represented by naval ships INS Jalashwa, INS Gharial, INS Mumbai, and INS Shakti, along with helicopters and P-8I maritime patrol aircraft. The Indian Army has deployed troops from the 91 Infantry Brigade and the 12 Mechanised Infantry Battalion, while the Indian Air Force contributes C-130J aircraft, Mi-17 helicopters, and a Rapid Action Medical Team (RAMT). On the U.S. side, naval ships USS Comstock and USS Ralph Johnson are participating with troops from the U.S. Marine Corps.





The exercise is divided into two phases:





Harbour Phase (April 1–7): Conducted in Visakhapatnam, this phase includes training visits, subject matter expert exchanges, sports events, and social interactions between participants.





Sea Phase: Following the harbour phase, ships will sail to conduct maritime, amphibious, and HADR operations off Kakinada. A joint command and control centre will be set up at the Kakinada Naval Enclave by Indian Army and U.S. Marine personnel.





The event will conclude with a closing ceremony aboard USS Comstock on April 13 in Visakhapatnam. This exercise underscores the strong strategic partnership between India and the U.S., particularly in enhancing regional stability and disaster response capabilities.





PTI







