



The Indian Army effectively retaliated against small arms fire initiated by Pakistani troops at multiple locations along the Line of Control (LoC) in Jammu and Kashmir on Thursday night, with no casualties reported on the Indian side.





The exchange occurred amid heightened tensions following the April 23 Pahalgam terror attack, which killed 26 civilians, including a Nepali national, and prompted India to suspend the Indus Waters Treaty and downgrade diplomatic ties with Pakistan.





Military sources confirmed that Pakistani forces breached the ceasefire agreement with "speculative firing" from several posts, which was met with a robust response from Indian troops.





Meanwhile, in a separate incident, the Army opened fire on suspected movement near the LoC in Poonch's Mendhar sector on Wednesday night, launching search operations to rule out infiltration attempts.





While recent reports mention ongoing operations in Uri in the query, the provided sources do not specify details of such an incident, focusing instead on LoC engagements in Poonch and other sectors.





The escalation follows India's stringent measures against Pakistan, including expelling diplomats and closing border transit points, as Islamabad denies involvement in the Pahalgam attack, labelling it a "false flag operation".





Experts warn of potential military responses, including cross-border strikes or airstrikes, amid risks of further escalation between the nuclear-armed neighbours.





PTI







