



INSV Tarini was ceremonially flagged off on April 15, 2025, from the Royal Cape Yacht Club in Cape Town, South Africa, marking the final leg of the Navika Sagar Parikrama-II expedition.





The send-off event, held at 10:30 AM local time, was attended by dignitaries such as the Officiating Consul General of India in Cape Town, the Defence Attaché of India to South Africa, members of the RCYC Governing Council, and representatives from the Indian community. This significant moment signals the culmination of the vessel's journey from South Africa to Goa, expected to conclude by May 2025.





The Navika Sagar Parikrama II is an ambitious circumnavigation of the globe undertaken by two Indian Navy officers, Lieutenant Commander Dilna K and Lieutenant Commander Roopa A. Unlike its predecessor, which involved a six-woman crew, this edition features a dual-handed voyage aboard INSV Tarini, a 56-foot indigenously built sailing vessel.





The journey spans eight months, covering over 23,400 nautical miles across four continents and three oceans while navigating challenging capes. It aims to promote ocean sailing in India, highlight women's empowerment in uniform, and showcase India's indigenous shipbuilding capabilities.





During its port call in Cape Town on April 1, 2025, INSV Tarini served as a hub for diplomatic and cultural exchanges. Distinguished guests included Prabhat Kumar (High Commissioner of India to South Africa), Reagan Allen (Deputy Speaker of the Western Cape), Johnathan 'Jonty' Rhodes (former cricketer), and Kirsten Neuschafer (Golden Globe Race winner).





The crew engaged with students from the Indian diaspora and local communities, promoting gender equality and maritime education. They also interacted with faculty at the University of the Western Cape and young sailors at RCYC Sailing Academy.





The expedition has been marked by significant milestones. On February 15, 2025, Lt Cdr Dilna K and Lt Cdr Roopa A successfully navigated Cape Horn at the southern tip of South America, earning them the prestigious title of "Cape Horners." This achievement underscores their resilience and expertise in navigating treacherous waters like the Drake Passage. Earlier legs included stops at Fremantle (Australia), Lyttelton (New Zealand), and Port Stanley (Falkland Islands).





INSV Tarini's final leg is not just a demonstration of maritime excellence but also an emblem of India's commitment to women's empowerment and sustainability. The expedition has fostered international cooperation while inspiring future generations of sailors. As it heads toward Goa for its historic conclusion next month, Navika Sagar Parikrama II continues to stand as a testament to India's maritime capabilities and dedication to gender equality.





