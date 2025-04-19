



Union Minister of State for External Affairs and Textiles, Pabitra Margherita, is leading India’s diplomatic and business engagement in Malaysia with a series of high-profile interactions and events.





During his visit to Kuala Lumpur from April 18-19, 2025, Margherita participated in the Malaysian Association of Tour and Travel Agents (MATTA) Fair, a major event under the ASEAN-India Tourism Professionals Exchange Program 2025, which underscores the strategic importance of tourism collaboration between India and Southeast Asia.





This year has been designated as the ASEAN-India Year of Tourism, and the Indian delegation’s presence at MATTA Fair is aimed at showcasing India’s tourism potential, with a special emphasis on the North-East region, highlighting its rich culture and untapped opportunities.





In addition to the tourism-focused agenda, Margherita engaged with the leading business community in Malaysia, represented by the Consortium of Indian Industries in Malaysia (CIIM) and the Malaysia-India Business Council (MIBC).





These organisations are pivotal in driving economic ties between the two countries, representing a growing and robust business relationship. Margherita’s interaction with these business leaders is part of a broader effort to deepen economic engagement, encourage bilateral investments, and foster collaboration in sectors such as manufacturing, technology, textiles, and food processing.





Margherita also visited JadiBatek, one of Kuala Lumpur’s largest batik handicraft centers, where he highlighted batik as a unique textile art form and identified it as an area of immense potential for cultural collaboration between India and Malaysia. He emphasised the opportunity for shared promotion of traditional arts, which could further strengthen people-to-people ties and cultural exchange.





Further cementing bilateral relations, Margherita held talks with Malaysian Deputy Foreign Minister Datuk Mohamad bin Alamin, focusing on advancing the India-Malaysia Comprehensive Strategic Partnership. Their discussions covered a wide range of sectors and also included regional and global issues of mutual interest, reflecting the shared vision of both nations’ leaders to enhance cooperation across economic, cultural, and strategic domains.





Overall, Margherita’s visit to Malaysia is marked by a strong emphasis on both economic and cultural diplomacy, aiming to boost tourism, expand business ties, and promote collaborative ventures in art and industry, thereby reinforcing the multifaceted partnership between India and Malaysia.





ANI











