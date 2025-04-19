



India is set to send Group Captain Shubhanshu Shukla, an Indian Air Force test pilot, to the International Space Station (ISS) in May 2025 on a historic international space mission. This will be India's first-ever astronaut mission to the ISS and the first Indian spaceflight in over 40 years since Rakesh Sharma's 1984 flight.





Shubhanshu Shukla, aged 40, was selected under ISRO's Human Spaceflight Program and has been training for eight months with NASA and Axiom Space. He will serve as the pilot on the Axiom-4 (Ax-4) mission, which will launch aboard SpaceX's Falcon 9 rocket using the Crew Dragon capsule from Kennedy Space Centre, Florida.





The Ax-4 mission is a NASA-approved private spaceflight organized by Axiom Space. Alongside Shukla, the crew includes former NASA astronaut Peggy Whitson as mission commander, and astronauts from Poland and Hungary. The mission will last up to 14 days, during which scientific research and outreach activities will be conducted aboard the ISS.





This mission is a significant milestone for India's space ambitions, advancing the goals of the Gaganyaan program, India's first indigenous crewed orbital flight planned for 2026. Shukla's experience on the Ax-4 mission will provide critical hands-on knowledge in spaceflight operations, launch protocols, microgravity adaptation, and emergency preparedness.





Union Minister Dr. Jitendra Singh described the mission as a defining chapter in India's space journey, highlighting India's expanding international collaborations in space exploration.





Aspect Details Astronaut Group Captain Shubhanshu Shukla Mission Axiom-4 (Ax-4) Launch Date May 2025 Launch Vehicle SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket Spacecraft Crew Dragon capsule Launch Site Kennedy Space Centre, Florida Mission Duration Up to 14 days Crew Members Shubhanshu Shukla, Peggy Whitson (USA), and from Poland and Hungary Significance First Indian to ISS since 1984; advances Gaganyaan goals





This mission marks a new milestone in India's space exploration history and strengthens its collaboration with NASA and private space ventures.





