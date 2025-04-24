



The recent terror attack in Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir, has brought renewed focus to the persistent threat posed by Pakistan-based terror infrastructure along the Line of Control (LoC). According to senior Indian Army officers, the terror machinery operating from Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK) remains "fully intact and functional," with training camps and launch pads continuing to operate without interruption.





The attack, which targeted tourists in the Baisaran area of Pahalgam, resulted in at least 26 deaths, including two foreign nationals, an Intelligence Bureau officer, and a recently married Indian Navy officer. The terrorists, reportedly dressed in military fatigues, opened fire indiscriminately on tourists, marking one of the most severe attacks in the region in recent years. Security forces responded swiftly, launching coordinated search operations and evacuating casualties under tight security.





Indian Army intelligence has identified numerous active terror launch pads and training camps across PoK, which have been under surveillance for months. A detailed list of these facilities has been shared with the Defence Minister, and the Army is considering tactical options such as expanding precision surveillance and reinforcing the counter-infiltration grid.





Intelligence estimates suggest that 150–200 trained terrorists are currently stationed across these camps, poised for infiltration attempts into Jammu and Kashmir, with the Pakistan Army reportedly facilitating these efforts. Recent infiltration attempts, such as one near the Battal sector, have resulted in heavy casualties for the infiltrators, but the overall infrastructure remains robust.





The attack followed provocative statements by Pakistan’s Army Chief, General Asim Munir, who reiterated Pakistan’s claim over Kashmir, describing it as “Islamabad’s jugular vein” and expressing unwavering support for what he termed the Kashmiri “struggle”. Indian officials now view these remarks as a possible trigger for the timing of the Pahalgam attack, which coincided with high-profile international visits, potentially aiming to draw global attention to the Kashmir issue.





Despite strengthened counter-infiltration measures along the 778-km LoC, terrorists have adapted by seeking alternative infiltration routes. Last year, Indian forces thwarted ten infiltration attempts, resulting in the deaths of 25 terrorists. Over the past two years, 144 terrorists have been eliminated in Jammu and Kashmir, yet terror outfits are believed to be seeking high-impact operations to reassert their presence.





The terror infrastructure in Pakistan and PoK, including groups such as Lashkar-e-Taiba, Jaish-e-Mohammed, United Jihad Council, and Al Badr, along with associated madrassa networks, remains fully operational. Indian authorities are actively evaluating the situation, with the Army Headquarters and the military operations directorate in Delhi monitoring developments and coordinating responses.





The Pahalgam attack has sent shockwaves across the nation, highlighting the ongoing threat from cross-border terrorism and the need for sustained vigilance and robust countermeasures to ensure civilian safety and regional stability.





