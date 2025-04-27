



Pakistani troops have violated the ceasefire agreement along the Line of Control (LoC) in Jammu and Kashmir for the third consecutive night by initiating unprovoked small arms fire, specifically on the intervening night of April 26-27, 2025, in areas opposite the Tutmari Gali and Rampur sectors. Indian Army soldiers responded effectively with appropriate small arms fire to these provocations.





This escalation follows a pattern of increasing ceasefire violations by Pakistan since the deadly terror attack in Pahalgam on April 22, 2025, which killed 26 civilians.





The Indian Army has maintained firm control along the border and remains fully prepared to handle such aggression and provocations. The response by Indian troops has been described as calibrated, forceful, and precise, sending a clear message that any act of aggression will be met with an immediate and decisive response.





No casualties have been reported so far from these recent exchanges, but the situation remains tense with heightened security measures and ongoing counterterror operations in Jammu and Kashmir.





PTI







