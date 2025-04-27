



The Second Stage (GS2) of ISRO’s GSLV launch vehicle was flagged off by Dr. V. Narayanan, Secretary, DOS/ Chairman, ISRO, on March 24, 2025, from the ISRO Propulsion Complex (IPRC), Mahendragiri, to the launch complex at Sriharikota.





The Directors of ISRO Propulsion Complex (IPRC) and Vikram Sarabhai Space Centre (VSSC) also participated in the flag off ceremony. This liquid stage is earmarked for the upcoming mission of GSLV (GSLV-F16), that will launch the NASA-ISRO Synthetic Aperture Radar (NISAR) satellite.





The launch campaign activities for this mission have already commenced at Sriharikota in the first week of April 2025.









ISRO







