



Prime Minister Narendra Modi met Bangladesh's interim leader Muhammad Yunus in Bangkok during the 6th BIMSTEC Summit, where discussions included the extradition of former Bangladeshi Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina. India's Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri confirmed the talks but refrained from disclosing further details.





PM Modi also raised concerns about the safety and security of minorities, including Hindus, in Bangladesh, emphasizing India's desire for a stable and inclusive relationship with its neighbour.





Sheikh Hasina, ousted in August 2024 after mass protests, currently resides in India. Bangladesh has formally requested her extradition under the 2013 India-Bangladesh extradition treaty, amended in 2016 to expedite such processes. However, India has yet to respond officially to the request. The situation remains diplomatically sensitive due to geopolitical and human rights considerations.





The BIMSTEC Summit also highlighted regional cooperation, with PM Modi reaffirming India's commitment to fostering positive relationships in the Bay of Bengal region.





ANI







