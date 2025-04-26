



The terror attack in Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir, on April 22, 2025, marked one of the deadliest incidents in India since the 2008 Mumbai attacks. Five armed militants, reportedly linked to The Resistance Front-a Lashkar-e-Taiba offshoot-targeted tourists in the Baisaran Valley, killing at least 28 people, including 23 Indian nationals, one local resident, and two foreign tourists from Nepal and the UAE. Over 20 others were injured.





The international community swiftly condemned the attack. Dutch Prime Minister Dick Schoof called Prime Minister Narendra Modi to express his condolences and strongly condemned the "cowardly act," unequivocally rejecting terrorism in all its forms and expressing solidarity with India.





PM Modi thanked the Netherlands for its support and emphasised the importance of close collaboration in the global fight against terrorism. Similar sentiments were echoed by other world leaders, including the UK and Sri Lanka, highlighting the broad international outrage and support for India in the aftermath of the attack.





Domestically, Prime Minister Modi cut short his official visit to Saudi Arabia to return to India, underscoring the gravity of the situation. He assured the nation that those responsible for the attack would face justice, vowing that the willpower of 140 crore Indians would break the backbone of terrorism. Modi emphasised that the time had come to eliminate the remaining strongholds of terrorism in the region.





The Indian government responded with a series of decisive diplomatic and security measures. These included closing the Integrated Check Post (ICP) at Attari, suspending the SAARC Visa Exemption Scheme for Pakistani nationals, reducing diplomatic staff in both countries' high commissions, and halting the Indus Waters Treaty, a longstanding agreement between India and Pakistan.





Security forces launched a massive cordon and search operation in the region, and emergency services, along with local residents, played a crucial role in rescuing and sheltering victims.





The attack has not only intensified India's resolve to combat terrorism but also reinforced international cooperation against the threat, with the Netherlands and other global partners standing firmly with India in this critical hour.





ANI







