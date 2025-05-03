



Security forces in Jammu and Kashmir achieved significant counter-terrorism successes this week, eliminating six militants in two separate encounters within 48 hours. On Thursday, three Jaish-e-Mohammad (JeM) terrorists-Asif Ahmad Sheikh, Amir Nazir Wani, and Yawar Ahmad Bhat, all natives of Kashmir-were killed during a meticulously planned operation in the Nader Tral area of south Kashmir.





Acting on precise intelligence inputs, security personnel launched the operation and deployed drones to locate terrorist hideouts, demonstrating the use of advanced technology in anti-terror operations.





Officials emphasised the importance of operational secrecy and public safety, urging residents not to share visuals of the gunfight on social media, as such actions could inadvertently aid extremist propaganda and compromise ongoing investigations. Civilians were also cautioned to avoid the encounter site due to potential dangers.





Earlier in the week, on Tuesday, security forces neutralised three Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) militants, including local commander Shahid Kuttay, in Shopian. This followed the elimination of a Pakistani terrorist in Handwara in March.





With these latest operations, the number of active local militants in the region has reportedly dropped to just seven-the lowest since the onset of militancy in 1990-highlighting the effectiveness of recent security measures and intelligence-led operations.





Meanwhile, in the Jammu division, security forces intensified search operations in response to suspicious activity. In Reasi district’s Bhaga forest, a search was launched after a woman reported seeing two suspicious men late Wednesday.





Additionally, a joint operation continued for a second day in Kathua’s Ghagwal area, where two unidentified men in military uniforms approached a residence, asked for water, and claimed to be heading to their “camp,” raising concerns about possible infiltration attempts.





Amid these heightened security operations, Lieutenant General PK Mishra, General Officer Commanding (GOC) of the White Knight Corps, visited forward areas in Rajouri and Poonch, accompanied by Major General Manish Gupta of Romeo Force.





Their itinerary included strategic stops at Narian, Jarran Wali Gali, and Tota Gali sectors, where Lt Gen Mishra commended the troops for their grit, professionalism, and unwavering readiness, urging them to maintain high morale and vigilance.





These developments come in the aftermath of heavy Pakistani shelling along the Line of Control from May 7 to 10, which resulted in over 20 fatalities-including security personnel, women, and children-and left at least 50 injured.





The recent successes against militant groups, coupled with ongoing vigilance and high-level visits by military leadership, underscore the security forces’ commitment to restoring peace and stability in the region while addressing emerging threats with robust, coordinated responses.





Agencies







