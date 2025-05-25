



Agnikul Cosmos, a Chennai-based private space start-up, has marked a significant milestone in India's space technology landscape by successfully test-firing the nation’s first electric motor-driven semi-cryogenic rocket engine. This engine is set to power Agnikul’s upcoming Agnibaan launch vehicle and represents a pioneering leap for India’s rapidly advancing private space sector.





What distinguishes Agnikul’s engine is its innovative use of an electric motor to drive the fuel pumps, a departure from the conventional reliance on gas generators or turbopumps. This electric motor-driven throttling system enables engineers to precisely control the engine’s thrust by adjusting the motor’s speed.





Such fine-tuned control translates to higher accuracy and rapid response—capabilities vital for managing complex flight trajectories and meeting diverse mission requirements. During the recent test, the engine was successfully throttled across a wide range of thrust levels, demonstrating both its flexibility and reliability.





The engine operates on a semi-cryogenic cycle, circulating a combination of liquid oxygen (as the cryogenic oxidizer) and refined kerosene (as the non-cryogenic fuel). The use of an electric motor for pumping these propellants not only enhances efficiency but also simplifies the integration of advanced control systems, making the engine more adaptable to future technological upgrades.





Agnikul has retained its signature single-piece engine design for this system, with many of the pump subsystems being 3D-printed and assembled at Rocket Factory-1, the company’s AS9100D-certified facility located within the IIT-Madras Research Park in Chennai. Notably, both the motor drives and the associated control software were designed and developed entirely in-house, reflecting Agnikul’s commitment to technological self-reliance and rapid innovation.





This successful test is a crucial step toward the next phase: firing a cluster of these engines together, a configuration essential for powering the Agnibaan rocket. The Agnibaan launch vehicle is designed to support payloads ranging from 30 kg to 300 kg, addressing the growing demand for affordable and customisable satellite launch solutions in the burgeoning commercial space market.





Agnikul Cosmos’s achievement not only places the company at the forefront of propulsion technology innovation in India but also underscores the increasing capabilities and ambitions of the country’s private space sector. The successful demonstration of an electric motor-driven semi-cryogenic engine paves the way for more flexible, efficient, and precise launch vehicles, positioning Agnikul as a key player in the next generation of space exploration and satellite deployment.





Agencies







