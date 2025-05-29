



The Bangladesh Hindu Buddhist Christian Unity Council (BHBCUC), the country's largest minority advocacy group, has strongly criticised the government for its slow response and lack of arrests following a violent attack on minority families in Dohor Moshiahati, Jashore.





The incident, which occurred on May 22, 2025, began with the murder of Tariqul Islam, a local Krishak Dal leader, during a meeting about a fish enclosure lease. Shortly after his killing, a mob launched coordinated assaults on the homes of 20 minority families, predominantly Hindus from the Matua community, who were gathered for an annual religious festival.





According to statements from the BHBCUC, the attackers looted valuables, vandalized and set fire to homes, and physically assaulted family members, including women. The violence left 20 families homeless and resulted in the destruction of vital documents such as house deeds, national identity cards, and academic certificates. Many male members of the affected families reportedly fled the area in fear, leaving women and children behind in precarious conditions.





Despite a case being filed promptly after the attacks, no arrests have been made in connection with the violence against the minority families in the five days since the incident, although one arrest was reported in relation to Tariqul Islam's murder. This perceived inaction has caused deep frustration and concern among minority leaders, who argue that the authorities have failed to provide adequate protection or justice for the victims.





A delegation from the BHBCUC, including senior leaders, visited the site on May 27, 2025, to meet with victims and local officials. The acting general secretary of the council urged the Superintendent of Police in Jashore to swiftly apprehend those responsible, ensure appropriate punishment, and provide compensation to the affected families. The delegation also called for government assistance in recovering or reissuing the critical documents destroyed in the attacks.





Eyewitness accounts and local reports indicate that the mob attack was highly organized, with more than 150 individuals participating in the violence. Fire service officials reportedly faced obstacles in accessing the area, and law enforcement arrived only after significant destruction had already occurred. The targeted community, already vulnerable, now faces displacement, loss of property, and ongoing fear for their safety.





The BHBCUC's public condemnation reflects broader concerns about the safety of minority communities in Bangladesh and the need for prompt, effective government action to uphold justice and prevent future communal violence.





Based On ANI Report







