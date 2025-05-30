



The BrahMos supersonic cruise missile has emerged as a potent symbol of India’s military and technological prowess, especially following its decisive role in Operation Sindoor. The operation, launched in response to a major terror attack in Pahalgam and cross-border shelling, saw India targeting multiple high-value terror sites and military installations deep inside Pakistan.





The use of BrahMos missiles—launched from Sukhoi Su-30MKI aircraft and land-based platforms—delivered surgical strikes with near-perfect accuracy, severely disrupting Pakistan’s military infrastructure and command-and-control networks.





Pakistan’s Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif publicly acknowledged the effectiveness of these strikes, revealing that BrahMos missiles struck key military targets, including the airport in Rawalpindi and the northern air command-control network at Nur Khan airbase, before Pakistan could mount its planned retaliation.





The strikes not only caused significant material and operational damage but also rattled the Pakistani military establishment, forcing it to seek assistance from the United States. Sharif’s admission is widely seen as an inadvertent but powerful endorsement of BrahMos, highlighting its lethality, speed, and ability to evade advanced layered air defence systems, including those supplied by China.





From a strategic business perspective, the success of BrahMos in Operation Sindoor has significantly boosted its export appeal. The missile, developed jointly by India’s Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) and Russia’s NPO Mashinostroyenia, is primarily manufactured in India and represents a major achievement in indigenous defence production.





Its speed (Mach 2.8–3.0), operational range (up to 500 km in current versions and 800 km in extended-range variants), and versatility (which can be launched from land, sea, air, and soon submarines) make it one of the world’s most advanced and sought-after cruise missiles. The missile’s low radar cross-section and supersonic speed render it nearly impossible to intercept, as demonstrated by Pakistan’s inability to counter the strikes despite its reliance on Chinese air defence systems.





India has already delivered BrahMos missile systems to the Philippines under a $375 million deal, with advanced negotiations underway with Indonesia and Vietnam for additional contracts valued at $450 million and $700 million, respectively.





These export deals are not just commercial transactions but also serve India’s broader strategic interests. By equipping countries in Southeast Asia with BrahMos, India is bolstering its Act East policy and supporting regional partners in countering China’s assertive maritime claims in the South China Sea. The export of BrahMos to the Philippines, and potentially to Indonesia and Vietnam, is expected to alter the regional balance of power and enhance India’s influence in the Indo-Pacific.





The growing global interest in BrahMos—with at least 17 countries reportedly eyeing the system—underscores its status as a flagship of India’s defence exports. The missile’s combat-proven performance has made it a symbol of India’s self-reliance and technological ambition, attracting attention from both regional and global players seeking advanced precision-strike capabilities.





Looking ahead, India and Russia are advancing plans for a next-generation BrahMos (BrahMos-NG), which will be significantly lighter and more compact, allowing for greater integration and operational flexibility.





The new facility in Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh, is set to produce both current and next-generation variants, ensuring steady supply to the Indian armed forces and export markets. The BrahMos NG will allow for multiple missile integrations on a single aircraft or ship, increasing firepower while reducing costs and logistical burdens.





The BrahMos missile’s performance in Operation Sindoor has not only reinforced India’s military deterrence but also provided the strongest possible sales pitch for its export ambitions.





The missile’s proven combat effectiveness, combined with its versatility and ongoing technological advancements, positions it as a key asset in India’s defence and strategic toolkit, with far-reaching implications for regional security and global arms markets.





Based On ET News Report







