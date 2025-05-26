



The security framework at the Taj Mahal, one of India’s most iconic and visited monuments, is undergoing a significant technological upgrade with the imminent installation of an advanced anti-drone system.





This move comes in response to heightened security concerns following recent military confrontations between India and Pakistan, particularly after Operation Sindoor, during which India targeted terror hubs across the border in retaliation for the Pahalgam massacre.





The subsequent wave of drone and missile attacks from Pakistan, all of which were neutralized by Indian armed forces, underscored the vulnerability of high-profile sites like the Taj Mahal to aerial threats and the urgent need for modern countermeasures.





Currently, the Taj Mahal is protected by the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) and the Uttar Pradesh Police. The new anti-drone system will add a sophisticated layer of defense, specifically designed to neutralize unauthorized drones that could pose a threat to the monument or its visitors. According to Assistant Commissioner of Police (Taj Security), Syed Arib Ahmad, the system boasts a detection range of 7-8 kilometers, but its primary operational effectiveness is concentrated within a 200-meter radius around the main dome—the heart of the monument.





The anti-drone technology employs a “soft kill” mechanism, which works by automatically jamming the signals of any drone entering the protected airspace, thereby rendering the drone inoperable without causing physical destruction.





This approach minimises collateral risk to the monument and its surroundings. In addition to disabling drones, the system is equipped to trace the origin point of any detected drone, allowing authorities to secure both the site where the drone is brought down and the location from which it was launched.





To ensure the system’s effective deployment, police personnel are undergoing specialized training, and a dedicated response team is being formed. This team will be responsible for monitoring the system, responding to alerts, and conducting follow-up security measures in the event of a drone incursion. The installation process is expected to be completed within the next few days, marking a swift and proactive enhancement of the monument’s security infrastructure.





As a UNESCO World Heritage Site and a symbol of national pride, the Taj Mahal attracts millions of visitors annually, making its security a top priority for both local and national authorities. The integration of anti-drone technology reflects a broader trend in safeguarding critical and culturally significant sites against evolving aerial threats, ensuring that the Taj Mahal remains protected for generations to come.





Based On PTI Report







