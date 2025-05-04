



Sri Lanka’s President Anura Kumara Dissanayake has announced that the recently signed defence pact with India will soon be presented before the Sri Lankan Parliament, responding to opposition criticism and calls for transparency regarding the agreement.





However, President Dissanayake dismissed allegations of any secrecy, saying the deal with India will strengthen defence ties while respecting sovereignty.





The Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) on Defence Cooperation was signed on April 5, 2025, during Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit to Colombo, marking the first time the two countries have formalised a comprehensive defence framework. The pact is set to remain in effect for five years, with provisions allowing either side to terminate it with three months’ notice.





The agreement is described as an “umbrella framework,” aiming to bring all aspects of bilateral defence cooperation under one structured arrangement. Key components include:





High-Level Military Exchanges





Joint exercises and training programs Capacity-building initiatives Humanitarian Assistance and Disaster Relief (HADR) operations Increased naval port calls Exploratory discussions on defence industry cooperation





Both governments have emphasised that the pact is rooted in shared security interests and mutual trust, with a particular focus on ensuring that Sri Lankan territory is not used for any activity that could threaten India’s national security. President Dissanayake has repeatedly assured that Sri Lanka will not allow its soil or surrounding waters to be used in any manner detrimental to India’s interests, a position publicly appreciated by Prime Minister Modi.





The defence agreement is significant in the context of growing Chinese interests and investments in Sri Lanka, especially in strategic infrastructure such as ports. India has previously expressed concerns over Chinese naval visits and intelligence-gathering activities in Sri Lankan waters, which have prompted calls for greater security cooperation between New Delhi and Colombo.





Historically, defence ties between India and Sri Lanka have included training (with India annually training around 750 Sri Lankan military personnel), joint exercises, and high-level visits, but this is the first time all such activities are being institutionalised under a single framework. The new pact also builds upon the annual Defence Dialogue and trilateral cooperation initiatives involving the Maldives, aiming to address shared challenges such as terrorism, piracy, trafficking, and cyber threats.





The agreement comes nearly four decades after the controversial Indo–Sri Lanka Accord of 1987 during the UPA era, which led to the deployment of the Indian Peace Keeping Force (IPKF) in Sri Lanka and remains a sensitive chapter in the island’s history, especially for the Tamil community. The current pact, however, is seen as a move towards a more balanced and mutually respectful partnership, emphasising sovereign equality and non-intervention in internal affairs, as outlined in the principles of the United Nations Charter.





The India–Sri Lanka Defence Cooperation Agreement represents a major milestone in bilateral relations, institutionalising military collaboration, enhancing regional security, and reaffirming Sri Lanka’s commitment not to allow its territory to be used against India’s security interests. The pact will be subject to parliamentary scrutiny in Sri Lanka, as President Dissanayake seeks to address domestic concerns and ensure transparency.





