



National Security Advisor Ajit Doval held a significant telephone conversation with his Iranian counterpart, Ali Akbar Ahmadian, on Sunday, focusing on deepening bilateral cooperation and addressing regional stability.





According to the Iranian readout, Doval highlighted Iran’s “constructive role” in the region and reiterated India’s commitment to strengthening collaboration on two strategic projects: the Chabahar Port and the International North-South Transport Corridor (INSTC).





Doval expressed India’s willingness to accelerate the development of Chabahar Port, located in Iran’s Sistan-Balochistan province, which is a critical hub for enhancing connectivity and economic relations between India, Iran, and the broader region. The Chabahar Port project is seen as a gateway for India to access Afghanistan, Central Asia, and beyond, bypassing traditional routes through Pakistan.





The conversation also covered the INSTC, a 7,200-kilometer multi-modal freight transport network linking India, Iran, Afghanistan, Armenia, Azerbaijan, Russia, Central Asia, and Europe. This corridor is designed to facilitate faster, more cost-effective movement of goods between South Asia and Eurasia, with India playing a pivotal role in its development and operationalisation. Doval thanked Iran for its ongoing support and assistance in these projects, underlining their importance for regional trade and connectivity.





Both sides emphasised the urgency of swiftly implementing these strategic infrastructure projects, recognising that enhanced bilateral cooperation would contribute to broader regional peace and stability. Ahmadian, Secretary of Iran’s Supreme National Security Council, echoed these sentiments, stressing the deep-rooted civilizational ties and the vast potential for further political and economic collaboration between the two countries.





The call also took place against the backdrop of heightened tensions between India and Pakistan. While Iran has previously offered to mediate between the two nuclear-armed neighbours and condemned recent terrorist attacks, India has maintained its longstanding policy of resolving bilateral issues without third-party mediation.





The Doval-Ahmadian conversation reaffirmed the strategic partnership between India and Iran, focusing on the timely execution of the Chabahar Port and INSTC projects as pillars for regional integration, economic growth, and stability.





