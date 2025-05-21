



External Affairs Minister (EAM) S. Jaishankar arrived in Denmark as part of his official tour of the Netherlands, Denmark, and Germany from May 19 to 24, 2025. Upon his arrival in Copenhagen, Jaishankar was warmly received by Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen.





He conveyed the personal greetings of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and expressed deep appreciation for Denmark’s steadfast support and solidarity in the global fight against terrorism. This gesture was particularly significant given recent heightened tensions in the region and India's reaffirmed zero-tolerance policy towards terrorism following the Pahalgam terror attack and subsequent military operations.





A central focus of Jaishankar’s visit was advancing the India-Denmark Green Strategic Partnership (GSP), which both leaders reaffirmed as a cornerstone of bilateral cooperation. The GSP, established in 2020, is a comprehensive framework aimed at accelerating collaboration in climate action, renewable energy, water management, circular economy, sustainable urban development, and green technologies.





Denmark, with its ambitious target to reduce CO₂ emissions by 70% by 2030 and achieve net zero by 2045, and India, targeting net zero by 2070, have positioned themselves as key partners in demonstrating that ambitious climate and sustainable energy goals are achievable through international cooperation.





During the visit, Jaishankar and Frederiksen discussed expanding the scope of the GSP, with particular attention to new initiatives such as the Green Transition Alliance India (GTAI). This alliance brings together leading Danish and Indian companies, research institutions, and industry stakeholders to foster innovation and investment in renewable energy, green fuels, and energy efficiency.





Companies like Grundfos, Copenhagen Infrastructure Partners, Baettr, Novonesis, MASH Makes, ROCKWOOL, and A.P. Moller-Maersk are among the key participants, supported by strategic partners including the Global Wind Energy Council and IIT-Madras Energy Consortium.





The meetings underscored both countries’ commitment to deepen economic ties, facilitate technology transfer, and create new jobs while addressing global challenges such as climate change, sustainable development, and energy transition.





Jaishankar lauded Denmark’s expertise in green solutions and emphasized the mutual benefits of combining Denmark’s skills with India’s scale to provide innovative answers to global issues like food security, water management, and urbanisation.





Jaishankar’s visit to Denmark, following high-level engagements in the Netherlands, reflects India’s broader strategy of strengthening partnerships with European nations on matters of strategic, economic, and environmental importance.





The discussions in Denmark not only advanced the bilateral green agenda but also reinforced the shared resolve to combat terrorism and promote peace, stability, and prosperity on the global stage.





