



During his official visit to the Netherlands from May 19-20, 2025, India’s External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar delivered a strong message regarding Pakistan’s continued involvement in cross-border terrorism, while also advancing India-Netherlands cooperation across multiple sectors.





In a candid interview with Dutch daily de Volkskrant, Jaishankar unequivocally stated that Pakistan must face consequences if cross-border terror attacks continue. He referenced the April 22, 2025, Pahalgam attack in Jammu and Kashmir, attributing direct responsibility to the Pakistani state and military, which he described as being deeply involved in supporting terrorism.





Jaishankar dismissed the notion that Pakistan is unaware of terrorist activities within its borders, emphasizing that notorious terrorists sanctioned by the United Nations operate openly in Pakistani cities, with the knowledge and involvement of the state and army. He warned that while the current ceasefire has paused direct military actions, continued terrorist attacks from Pakistan would elicit a decisive response from India.





Jaishankar further clarified that terrorism in Jammu and Kashmir is not linked to the broader Kashmir dispute, but is an international crime that cannot be justified or condoned. He asserted that the international community should not accept the religious framing of such attacks, which are intended to destabilize the region for narrow, self-serving objectives.





On the recent escalation, Jaishankar outlined India’s robust military response—Operation Sindoor—following the Pahalgam attack, which targeted terrorist infrastructure in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir.





This was followed by Pakistani retaliation and subsequent Indian strikes on Pakistani military assets. The cessation of hostilities on May 10, 2025, was negotiated directly between India and Pakistan, with Jaishankar underscoring that no external mediation, including from the United States, played a role in brokering the ceasefire. He reiterated that Kashmir remains a bilateral issue, not subject to international mediation.





Beyond security, Jaishankar’s visit focused on strengthening economic, technological, and strategic ties with the Netherlands. He held high-level meetings with Dutch Prime Minister Dick Schoof, Foreign Minister Caspar Veldkamp, and Defence Minister Ruben Brekelmans, discussing expanded cooperation in sectors such as trade, defence, digital technologies, green hydrogen, and semiconductors. The Netherlands, as India’s second-largest trading partner in the EU and a major investor, is seen as a key partner in India’s ambitions for global manufacturing and technological advancement.





Jaishankar also sought Dutch support for accelerating the India-EU free trade agreement negotiations, highlighting the need for mutual understanding of each other’s economic realities, particularly in agriculture and market access. He stressed India’s commitment to reforming global institutions and securing a permanent seat on the UN Security Council, reflecting India’s growing role as the world’s fourth-largest economy.





Jaishankar’s visit to the Netherlands was marked by a clear warning to Pakistan on the consequences of continued terrorism, a reaffirmation of India’s policy of direct and robust response to terror attacks, and a strong push for deeper strategic and economic engagement with the Netherlands and the European Union.





Based On ANI Report







