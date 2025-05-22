



Former US National Security Advisor John Bolton has reiterated longstanding concerns over Pakistan's ability to securely manage its nuclear arsenal, echoing recent remarks by Indian Defence Minister Rajnath Singh. Bolton emphasised that nuclear safety remains a top priority for the United States, particularly in regions with heightened security risks such as South Asia.





He recalled that nuclear security was a subject of direct discussion with then-Pakistan President Pervez Musharraf during a post-9/11 visit, underscoring that the issue "has always remained a concern" for Washington, especially given the proximity of India and Pakistan and the history of tensions between the two countries.





Bolton warned of the grave dangers posed by the potential for Pakistan's nuclear weapons to fall into the hands of terrorists or be accessed by irresponsible military commanders. He stressed that the international community "can never say that we can rest easy and completely relaxed, that we have it under control," highlighting the persistent risk of nuclear proliferation or unauthorised use in an unstable environment.





These concerns were echoed by Indian Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, who recently called for Pakistan's nuclear weapons to be placed under the supervision of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA), questioning whether such weapons are safe in the hands of what he described as an "irresponsible and rogue nation" like Pakistan.





However, the feasibility of such international oversight is limited: Pakistan is not a signatory to the Nuclear Non-Proliferation Treaty (NPT) and has not accepted full-scope IAEA safeguards, meaning the agency cannot legally inspect or control Pakistan's military nuclear facilities without Islamabad's consent or a binding United Nations Security Council resolution—an unlikely scenario given Pakistan's diplomatic support from China and other allies.





Amid these nuclear security concerns, Bolton also drew attention to Turkey's growing military support for Pakistan, particularly through the supply of drones. He noted that while Turkish drones may not be the most sophisticated, President Recep Tayyip Erdogan's administration harbours "expansive ambitions" and "neo-autonomous aspirations," making Turkey's military backing of Pakistan a development that warrants close international scrutiny.





Recent conflicts have seen Pakistan deploy Turkish-made drones, such as the Asisguard Songar, in cross-border operations against India, further complicating the regional security landscape.





Bolton's remarks highlight the enduring anxiety within the US and among its allies regarding the safety and security of Pakistan's nuclear arsenal, the potential for destabilisation in the event of internal or external threats, and the added complexity introduced by deepening military ties between Pakistan and Turkey.





These issues remain at the forefront of international security discussions, particularly in the wake of recent escalations and ongoing mistrust between India and Pakistan.





