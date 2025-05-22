



External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar, during his official visit to Denmark on May 21, 2025, held a significant meeting with Morten Bodskov, the Danish Minister for Industry, Business and Financial Affairs, in Copenhagen.





The discussions centred on deepening existing areas of cooperation between India and Denmark, while also exploring new possibilities for collaboration. Jaishankar shared his appreciation for the meeting, highlighting the shared commitment to strengthening bilateral ties and expanding the scope of partnership between the two countries.





This engagement was part of a broader diplomatic agenda in Denmark, where Jaishankar also met with Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen. Their talks focused on advancing the India-Denmark Green Strategic Partnership, a unique diplomatic framework launched in 2020 that emphasises cooperation in sustainable development, renewable energy, water management, and climate action. Both sides reaffirmed their dedication to addressing global challenges and enhancing bilateral cooperation in these critical sectors.





In addition to his meeting with Bodskov, Jaishankar engaged with other Danish leaders, including Foreign Minister Lars Lokke Rasmussen and Speaker of the Danish Parliament Soren Gade.





He expressed gratitude for Denmark's strong solidarity and support in combatting terrorism, underscoring the shared values and mutual interests that underpin the India-Denmark relationship. Jaishankar also interacted with the Indian community in Copenhagen, acknowledging their role in fostering cultural ties and enhancing India's positive image in Denmark.





Earlier in the day, Jaishankar held a telephonic conversation with Bahrain's Foreign Minister Abdullatif bin Rashid Al Zayani, where he condemned terrorism and discussed the need for resolute international efforts to combat it. He also extended greetings to Montenegro on their Independence Day, reflecting India's ongoing diplomatic outreach in Europe.





Jaishankar's visit to Denmark came after a successful two-day official visit to the Netherlands and was part of a larger European tour that included Germany. The series of high-level meetings in Denmark highlighted the growing momentum in India-Denmark relations, particularly in the context of the Green Strategic Partnership and joint efforts to address global security and sustainability challenges.





