



In the early hours of May 7, 2025, the Indian Armed Forces launched Operation Sindoor, a large-scale, precision military strike targeting terrorist infrastructure at nine locations across Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK). This operation was a direct response to the Pahalgam terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir on April 22, 2025, which resulted in the deaths of 26 people, including Indian and Nepali nationals.





One of the primary targets was Markaz Subhan Allah, the headquarters and training facility of Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) located in Bahawalpur, Punjab, Pakistan. This sprawling 15-acre complex has long served as JeM’s main center for recruitment, indoctrination, and operational planning, with direct involvement from top leadership, including Masood Azhar and his family members. The facility has been linked to several major terror attacks on Indian soil, including the 2019 Pulwama attack.





The operation was meticulously planned and executed using advanced precision weaponry. Indian Air Force Rafale jets launched Scalp deep-strike cruise missiles, while Mirage 2000 aircraft reportedly deployed Spice-2000 bombs. Sukhoi Su-30 MKIs provided top cover, and the mission utilized Hammer smart weapon systems, guided bomb kits, and M777 howitzers firing Excalibur munitions. Notably, the strikes were carried out without Indian fighter jets crossing into Pakistani airspace, demonstrating the reach of modern standoff munitions.





Satellite images released by Maxar Technologies and corroborated by independent media show extensive damage to the Markaz Subhan Allah facility following the strikes. The before-and-after imagery reveals the main buildings reduced to rubble, with gaping holes in the roofs and large sections of concrete collapsed. Daylight videos from the site show the aftermath: shattered structures, debris scattered across the compound, and a few individuals moving among the ruins. The destruction is described as comprehensive, effectively neutralizing the operational capacity of the facility.





Indian officials emphasized that the selection of targets was based on credible intelligence regarding their role in perpetrating terror activities. The strikes were carefully calibrated to avoid civilian casualties and damage to non-military installations. The Ministry of Defence described the operation as "focused, measured, and non-escalatory," reiterating that no Pakistani military facilities were targeted.





The destruction of Markaz Subhan Allah is seen as a significant blow to JeM’s operational infrastructure. Reports indicate that key terrorists, including senior leaders, were killed in the strikes. The operation has escalated tensions between India and Pakistan, with Islamabad vowing to retaliate but also signaling a willingness to de-escalate if India does the same.





Operation Sindoor marks one of the most significant cross-border counter-terrorism operations by India since the 2019 Balakot airstrikes. The satellite imagery and on-ground visuals confirm the extensive damage inflicted on the JeM headquarters in Bahawalpur, underlining India's capability and resolve to dismantle terror infrastructure beyond its borders.





