



During Operation Sindoor, Pakistan launched a large-scale aerial offensive against India, targeting the western border districts of Rajasthan—Barmer, Jaisalmer, Bikaner, and Sri Ganganagar—with a total of 413 drone attacks. These attacks also included several missiles, with the explicit aim of striking sensitive military locations such as the Phalodi air base and causing widespread disruption in the region.





The Border Security Force (BSF), in coordination with the Indian Army and Air Force, mounted a robust and coordinated defence. Inspector General ML Garg of the BSF (Rajasthan Frontier) reported that India’s advanced air defence systems, including anti-missile technology, intercepted and neutralised every single drone and missile mid-air.





As a result, none of the hostile aerial objects succeeded in reaching Indian soil or causing damage to any military or civilian infrastructure. The only remnants found on the ground were debris from destroyed drones or empty missile shells, underscoring the effectiveness of India’s aerial shield.





Despite the intensity of the attacks, the Indian side reported no civilian casualties. There were, however, a few instances of minor property damage, such as wall collapses and structural harm to some houses.





These incidents were isolated and did not result in any loss of life, a fact attributed to the prior preparation and deployment of modern defensive resources by Indian forces. The BSF and other security agencies had already fortified the border areas, and senior officers were deployed to oversee security arrangements and reassure local residents throughout the conflict.





On the operational front, Pakistan had mobilised its army and armoured units close to the border in anticipation of a broader conflict. However, Indian forces maintained their positions firmly, with not a single Indian soldier retreating during the stand-off. The Indian response was marked by precise timing and location-specific action, reflecting a high degree of readiness and coordination among the armed forces.





The successful neutralisation of all 413 drone attacks during Operation Sindoor is regarded as a significant achievement for India’s air defence capabilities.





The episode demonstrated the effectiveness of India’s integrated air defence network and the preparedness of its armed forces to counter large-scale aerial threats. The incident also boosted the morale of border residents and reinforced their sense of security, thanks to the visible presence and proactive measures of Indian security agencies.





Operation Sindoor stands as a testament to India’s technological prowess and operational readiness in defending its western borders. The complete neutralisation of 413 drone and missile attacks without any civilian casualties or major infrastructure damage highlights the success of India’s modern air defence systems and the coordinated efforts of its security forces.





Based On A PTI Report







