



External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar has firmly reiterated India's position regarding Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK), emphasising that the region rightfully belongs to India and that the territories under illegal occupation should be returned to their rightful owner—India.





In an interview with the Dutch newspaper "de Volkskrant" during his official visit to the Netherlands, Jaishankar underscored the historical context, stating that Jammu and Kashmir acceded to India during the partition in 1947. He asserted, "Our position is that the illegal occupiers should return their illegally occupied parts to the rightful owner. And that is us".





Jaishankar strongly condemned terrorism, labeling it an "independent, completely unacceptable international crime that should not be condoned or justified." He highlighted that recent terrorist attacks, such as the one in Pahalgam targeting the tourism industry in Jammu and Kashmir, were driven by narrow, selfish motives and deliberately aimed to inflame religious tensions. He called upon the global community to reject such practices.





On the diplomatic front, Jaishankar made it unequivocally clear that the Kashmir issue is strictly a bilateral matter between India and Pakistan, dismissing any possibility of third-party mediation. He referenced the national consensus and the 1972 Simla Agreement, which stipulates that all disputes between India and Pakistan should be resolved bilaterally.





In response to the Pahalgam attack, India launched "Operation Sindoor" on May 7, targeting nine terror sites in Pakistan and PoK. This operation resulted in the elimination of over 100 terrorists affiliated with groups such as Jaish-e-Mohammed, Lashkar-e-Taiba, and Hizbul Mujahideen.





Pakistan retaliated with cross-border shelling and attempted drone attacks, prompting India to conduct further strikes on Pakistani military infrastructure. Hostilities ceased following an understanding reached on May 10.





Beyond security and territorial issues, Jaishankar also discussed India's ambitions to expand its manufacturing sector and integrate more deeply into global supply chains, using new technology as a key entry point. He expressed India's intention to become a significant player in the production of modern goods, including electronics, chemicals, and pharmaceuticals.





On international sanctions, Jaishankar clarified that India does not follow a "sanction culture," describing it as a Western approach to international relations. Instead, he emphasised India's preference for peaceful solutions and its openness to playing a mediating role in the Russia-Ukraine conflict, contingent on the willingness of the parties involved.





Jaishankar also highlighted India's aspiration for a permanent seat on the United Nations Security Council, citing the nation's rising global influence and its recent overtaking of Japan as the world's fourth-largest economy. He argued that India's economic stature and proactive international initiatives justify its claim to a permanent seat, and expressed confidence that such reforms would garner broad support.





Jaishankar's statements during his European visit reaffirm India's long-standing positions on PoK, terrorism, bilateralism in India-Pakistan relations, economic aspirations, and global diplomatic ambitions, while also addressing recent security developments and India's growing role on the world stage.





Based On ANI Report







