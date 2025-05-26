



India is set to significantly strengthen its naval mine warfare capabilities by reviving the long-pending project to indigenously construct 12 advanced Mine Countermeasure Vessels (MCMVs), with an estimated investment of around ₹44,000 crore. This move comes amid growing maritime security concerns, particularly due to the increasing presence of Chinese nuclear and conventional submarines in the Indian Ocean Region, which can quietly lay underwater mines, and Pakistan's rapid expansion of its submarine fleet with Chinese assistance.





Currently, the Indian Navy faces a critical capability gap, as it does not operate a single dedicated minesweeper. The earlier fleet of six Karwar-class and two Pondicherry-class minesweepers was progressively retired several years ago, leaving the Navy to rely on “clip-on mine countermeasure suites” mounted on other ships—a stopgap measure that falls short of the Navy’s requirement for at least 24 dedicated MCMVs to protect India’s extensive 7,516-km coastline, 13 major ports, and over 200 minor ports.





The revived project will soon be placed before the Defence Acquisitions Council, led by Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, for the crucial “acceptance of necessity” (AoN) stage. Following this, an open tender or request for proposal (RFP) will be issued, inviting Indian shipyards to submit techno-commercial bids. The construction of these vessels is expected to take at least 7-8 years after the contract is finalised, with delivery timelines proposed between 2030 and 2037. The order is likely to be split between the lowest and second-lowest bidding shipyards in an 8:4 ratio, ensuring broader participation of domestic industry.





These new MCMVs will be equipped with advanced non-magnetic hulls, high-definition sonars, and acoustic and magnetic sweeps to detect and neutralise both moored and drifting mines. They will also feature remote-controlled underwater vehicles capable of detonating mines at safe distances, significantly enhancing the Navy’s ability to secure harbours, shipping lanes, and critical maritime infrastructure.





The urgency of this acquisition is underscored by the strategic threat posed by both state and non-state actors, who can disrupt maritime trade and naval operations by deploying underwater mines—an asymmetric weapon that is both inexpensive and easy to use. The project has faced multiple delays and failed attempts over the past 15 years, including a scrapped ₹32,000 crore deal with South Korea’s Kangnam due to disagreements over costs, technology transfer, and build strategy.





In the broader context, the Indian Navy is currently undergoing a significant modernisation drive, with 60 warships and vessels under construction and plans for an additional 31 warships, including new-generation frigates, corvettes, and stealth submarines. However, due to the slow pace of domestic shipbuilding and the decommissioning of older vessels, the Navy is projected to reach a force level of only about 160 warships by 2030, making the addition of these MCMVs vital for maintaining operational readiness and maritime security.





The revival of the ₹44,000 crore minesweeper project marks a critical step in addressing a longstanding vulnerability in India’s naval defence, ensuring the country is better prepared to counter underwater mine threats in an increasingly contested maritime environment.





