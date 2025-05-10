



In the immediate aftermath of India’s Operation Sindoor-an extensive missile strike on terrorist infrastructure across Pakistan-administered Kashmir and Punjab-Pakistan faced a severe internal security crisis as Baloch rebels from the Baloch Liberation Army (BLA) launched two coordinated attacks in Balochistan, resulting in the deaths of at least 14 Pakistani soldiers, reported TOI.





The first attack occurred in the Shorkand, Mach area, where a military convoy was targeted with a remote-controlled improvised explosive device (IED). The explosion destroyed the convoy, killing all 12 personnel onboard, including two special operations commanders. Later the same day, a second strike took place in the Kulag Tigran area of Kech, where a bomb disposal squad was ambushed, resulting in the deaths of two more soldiers. The BLA released video footage of the attacks, underscoring their operational capability and willingness to directly confront the Pakistani military.





Jeeyand Baloch, the spokesperson for the BLA, claimed responsibility for both attacks, describing them as part of an intensified insurgency against the Pakistani state. The timing of these strikes-just hours after India's high-profile operation against terror hubs-amplified their impact, exposing the Pakistan Army’s vulnerability and the growing unrest in Balochistan. These attacks are emblematic of the long-running insurgency in the province, where Baloch militant groups have been fighting for greater autonomy and protesting what they describe as decades of political oppression and exploitation of Balochistan’s natural resources.





The BLA’s actions not only inflicted significant casualties on the Pakistani military but also highlighted Islamabad’s mounting internal and external challenges. With the country already embroiled in a tense stand-off with India, the resurgence of Baloch militancy further complicates Pakistan’s security landscape, raising concerns about stability in the region and the government’s ability to respond to threats on multiple fronts.









Meanwhile Pakistani Taliban released a thermal imaging video of a concentrated attack on Pakistan Army in Shakai, South Waziristan, in which 9 Pak soldiers were killed in what looks like a sniper operation by the rebel outfit TTP.





TOI & Other Agencies







