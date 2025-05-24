



The National Unity Government (NUG) of Myanmar, which operates as the anti-junta government-in-exile, has formally called on India to suspend its ongoing border fencing activities following a deadly incident in Manipur’s Chandel district.





On May 14, 2025, a firefight erupted near a fence construction site along the India–Myanmar border, resulting in the deaths of ten members of the NUG’s armed wing, the People’s Democratic Organisation (PDO), at the hands of Indian security forces.





The NUG has strongly criticised the border fence project, describing it as a “unilateral” move by India, particularly in areas where the boundary remains unresolved between the two countries. The NUG asserts that such actions disregard the complex realities on the ground and infringe upon the interests of border communities with deep cross-border ethnic, familial, and cultural ties.





Furthermore, the NUG has demanded that India conduct an independent investigation into the incident, provide compensation to the families of the deceased, and engage in dialogue to prevent further escalation.





From India’s perspective, the security forces maintain that the firefight was triggered by an ambush from armed cadres near the ongoing fence construction. According to the Defence PRO and spokesperson for Manipur, Nagaland, and Southern Arunachal Pradesh, an Assam Rifles patrol was sanitising the area when it came under heavy automatic fire.





The Indian troops reportedly responded with “professionalism and tactical precision,” killing ten attackers and recovering a significant cache of automatic weapons and other war-like stores. Indian officials argue that the likely intent of the armed group was to harm construction workers or troops to deter the fencing work, which is being undertaken to curb infiltration, smuggling, and other illegal activities along the porous border.





The NUG, however, has denied that its fighters were insurgents targeting Indian interests. In a statement from its Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the NUG clarified that the deceased were not hostile to India and called for both countries to improve mutual understanding and cooperation in managing the sensitive border region.





The NUG’s position is further complicated by the fact that, while India has not officially recognised the NUG, there are informal contacts between NUG representatives and Indian officials, especially in the northeast where cross-border ethnic ties are strong.





The construction of the border fence, which spans the 1,643-kilometre India–Myanmar boundary, has become a major flashpoint. India’s rationale for the fence is rooted in security concerns, particularly the need to control insurgency, smuggling, and the movement of arms and narcotics, which have surged amid ongoing conflicts in both Manipur and Myanmar.





However, the project faces opposition not only from Myanmar’s exiled government but also from local ethnic communities such as the Nagas, Kukis, and Chins, for whom the fence threatens to sever longstanding social and economic ties.





The May 14 firefight has highlighted the volatility of the region and the potential for cross-border incidents to escalate into broader diplomatic tensions. The NUG’s demands for a halt to fencing, a probe, and compensation underscore the need for dialogue and a more inclusive approach to border management that considers both security imperatives and the rights and livelihoods of borderland communities.





